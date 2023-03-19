Simon Arrives Abuja For Super Eagles Vs Guinea-Bissau

Moses Simon has arrived Abuja for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header between Nigeria and

Guinea- Bissau.

Simon arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday night.

The Nantes of France player came in with Olympic Eagles forward, Maxmillian Ihekuna.

Ihekuna is one of the 16 foreign-based stars invited for the Olympic Eagles U-23 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea.

More players are expected in the Super Eagles camp on Sunday.

The Super Eagles will take on the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in the first leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday, March 24.

The reverse fixture will be played in Bissau three days later.