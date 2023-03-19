UFC: ‘It Wasn’t My Night’ -Usman Reacts To Loss To Edwards

Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman has revealed that he did everything possible to overcome Leon Edwards in the UFC welterweight title fight.

Recall that the Briton edged out the former champion Usman in their trilogy encounter at the O2 Arena.

The Judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 to give Edwards a majority decision.

However, Usman was very respectful in his post-fight interview but did note that he thought he had done enough to get the win.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ took to Twitter where he issued the following statement on the setback.

“A special thank you to my management, family, friends, and fans. I appreciate each and every one of you. Wasn’t my night but as always, we go back to work. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma great work 🤜🏿🤛🏿👏🏿”