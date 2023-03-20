2023 AFCONQ: Nine Players Arrive Super Eagles Camp Ahead Qualifiers Vs Guinea-Bissau

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Chijioke Aniagboso and Wilfred Ndidi are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles Abuja camp ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

This was revealed by Super Eagles media Officer Babafemi Raji.

This brings the number of players in the team’s Abuja camp to nine.

The six other players who hit camp on Monday include Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kelvin Akpoguma,

The team will have their first training session today (Monday) at 5pm.

This last time the Super Eagles faced Guinea-Bissau was at the 2021 AFCON group stage.

