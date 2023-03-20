2023 AFCONQ: Why Ndidi Missed Our First Training Session —Peseiro

Head coach Jose Peseiro has explained why Wilfred Ndidi did not train with his Super Eagles teammates as they prepare for their 2023 AFCON Group A double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

The Eagles had their first training session inside the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Monday.

Ndidi, who arrived the Eagles’ Abuja camp, was not part of the first training session.

And speaking to journalists after the session, Peseiro explained why the Leicester midfielder was not involved.

“We stay in contact with the staff to the team, we create that relationship with the coaches, the fitness coach who inform us that Ndidi has to rest in order to recover well.”

The Super Eagles will hold their second training session on Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, 11 players are presently in the Eagles camp for the qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

