Brighton Can Oust Man United In FA Cup Semi-Finals -Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Brighton are capable of overcoming Man United in the semi finals of the FA.

Keane made this known on the backdrop of Brighton’s 5-0 thrashing of Grimbsy while United reached the final four with victory over 9-man Fulham.

However, Keane insisted that Brighton can upset Man United if they underestimate the team.

Keane said, “I’ve lost that little bit of confidence watching them now.

“A month or two ago you’re thinking, yeah, listen, they’re up for it, but in the cup, the last few games they just have a real habit of trying to play in moments.

‘That’s okay every now and again but it just seems to be their DNA at the moment. I think they’ve got into some real bad habits and it’s as if they’re turning up today expecting we’ve got quality players and Man United are gonna win football matches.

“But if they turn up with that attitude for the semi-final Brighton will beat them. It gives them a bit of a kick up the…