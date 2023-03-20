Busy Schedule For Moshood Abiola National Stadium This Week

The Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja will be heavily used this week following qualifiers involving the Super Eagles, U-23 Eagles, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea U-23.

Matches and training for both teams will see the Abuja stadium used 10 times.

According to sports ministry staffers tending the pitch, minimum usage time allowed for the two international matches and training session is 30 hours.

The last time an international game was played inside the stadium was in September 2022 between the home-based Super Eagles and Black Galaxies of Ghana.

The Ghanaian side progressed on penalties after both teams tied 2-2 over two legs.

The U-23 Eagles will have their first training session on Monday, 20 March from 3pm to 4pm before they will make way for the Super Eagles whose session will run from 5pm to 6pm.

On Tuesday, 21 March, the U-23 Eagles will have their second training session, the Guinea U-23 will have their first session from 4pm to 5pm and the Super Eagles second session will hold…