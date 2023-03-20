Guinea-Bissau Open Camp For Super Eagles Double Header

The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will have their first training session on Monday (today) ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Head coach Baciro Cande and his players arrived Bissau on Monday morning to kick-start their preparations for the qualifiers.

Cande has already invited 25 players for the matchday three and four fixtures.

The team will train for two days in Bissau before travelling to Nigeria.

The Djurtus are expected to travel to Abuja for the first leg on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau will take on the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the 24 de Setembro National Stadium, Bissau on Monday, March 27.

By Adeboye Amosu