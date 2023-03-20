Kroos: Why I Don’t Feel Sorry For Hazard

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has revealed that he does not feel sorry for teammate, Eden Hazard.

Recall that Hazard’s career with Los Blancos has been miserable since he arrived from Chelsea in 2019.

The Belgium international has struggled with fitness issues in his first three seasons.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has also left Hazard on the bench for most of the 2022/2023 campaign.

But Kroos insists the 32-year-old has a lot to be thankful for.

“Of course it’s a difficult situation, but pity is out of place in football.

“I don’t think Eden has a bad life. You can feel sorry for people who have a much worse life than him. It’s not about money, I don’t feel sorry for anyone in football,” Kroos told Eleven Sports