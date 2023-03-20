NFF Clears Air On Finidi, Shorunmu’s Sacking

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a statement decrying media reports that it sacked two members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew, Messrs Finidi George and Ike Shorounmu from the team.

The statement read: As part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them. The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team.

He knew at that time that the next trip would be that of Mr. Usman Abdallah. Abdallah is simply taking his turn to be in the camp for the program of Super Eagles Vs Djurtus of Guinea Bissau, and Mr. George will be around for the next program.

