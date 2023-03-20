Super Eagles’ Camp Swells With 15 Players

Captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Paul Onuachu and Bright Osayi-Samuel are the latest arrivals at the Super Eagles’ camp in Abuja.

15 players are now in the team’s John Woods Hotel camp.

Eight more players are still being expected.

The Super Eagles had their first training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Monday night.

It is expected that head coach, Jose Peseiro will have the full compliment of all the invited players in camp for Tuesday’s training session.

15 players in camp.

Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa #

