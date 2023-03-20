Super Eagles To Hold First Training Session Monday At 5pm

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session today (Monday) at 5pm, ahead of their 2023 AFCON double-header qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

This was disclosed in a Tweet on the Super Eagles handle on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, six players have already arrived Abuja for the qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

The players are Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Kelvin Akpoguma.

In their first game in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, the Super Eagles pipped Sierra Leone 2-1 on match day one in Abuja.

And on match day two, Jose Peseiro side hammered São Tomé and Principe 10-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

The first and only time the Super Eagles faced Guinea-Bissau was in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which the three-AFCON winners triumphed 2-0.