Super Eagles Training Today Open To Media Coverage, Start Tactical Session

Members of the media will now have access to Super Eagles training for 30 minutes today 20th March, 2023, reports Completesports.com.

The session will hold at the practice pitch of the practice of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: Nine Players Arrive Super Eagles Camp Ahead Qualifiers Vs Guinea-Bissau

This is according to the team’s media officer Babafemi Raji.

Raji also.stated that the Super Eagles will begin tactical sessions today.

11 players are already in the team’s camp in Abuja.

More players are still being expected in camp.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.