Chukwueze, Iheanacho Arrive Camp; Osimhen, Sanusi Still Missing

Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

Chukwueze and Iheanacho joined their teammates at the John Woods Hotel base on Tuesday afternoon.

21 players are now in the team’s camp in Abuja.

Two more players; Victor Osimhen and Zaidu Sanusi are still being expected.

Jose Peseiro’s side will observe their second training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja this evening.

21 players in camp

Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa, Moffi, Sochima, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho

By Richard Jideaka in Abuja

