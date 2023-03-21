Done Deal: Success Signs New Udinese Contract

Nigeria forward, Isaac Success has extended his contract with Serie A club, Udinese until 2025, reports Completesports.com.

The new agreement also provides for an option to extend for a further year until 30 June 2026.

“Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the extension of Isaac Success’s contract until 30 June 2025,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Nigerian forward will thus continue for at least two more seasons, to be a cornerstone of the team with as many as 6 assists in the league.”

The former Golden Eaglets striker linked up with Udinese from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford in August 2021.

The 27-year-old once played for Spanish clubs Granada and Malaga.

