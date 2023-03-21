Exclsuive: 2023 AFCONQ: Guinea-Bissau Can’t Prevent Osimhen’

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has disclosed that Guinea-Bissau will find it difficult to prevent Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s goal venom from striking the team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Nigerian international, increased his goal haul in the Italian top-flight this season to 21 from 23 games after his impressive display at in Napoli’s 4-0 win at Torino on Sunday.

He’s also the current top scorer in the Serie A this ongoing season.

With the Super Eagles set to face Guinea-Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27th March, also starting from 5pm.

However, reacting on the danger, the Napoli striker will pose against Guinea-Bissau, the former Wolfsburg star told Completesports.com that…