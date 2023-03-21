GTI Assures Transparency In Football Ecosystem

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited has assured investors and football stakeholders in the country that they are committed to laying a strong foundation and transparent football ecosystem in the country using The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF)as the vehicle in achieving this laudable dream.

TNFF Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, stated this in Lagos on Tuesday.

He revealed that GTI is committing lots of material and financial resources toward ensuring that NPFL enjoys robust financial support in order to become self-sustaining with necessary measures to ensure transparency in all its dealings with investors, sponsors and other partners.

“The NPFL is currently enjoying a lot of publicity from the media that has been at the forefront of the enlightenment campaign.

“We are also aware that expectations are very high, that is why we hit the ground running using the current abridge league as a test…