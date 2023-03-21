Osimhen Arrives, 22 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

Victor Osimhen is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.
Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed by the Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.
The Napoli striker’s arrival brings the number of players currently in camp to 22.
Before departing for Nigeria, Osimhen helped Serie A run away leaders Napoli to a 4-0 win away against Torino.
The Eagles striker bagged a brace to take his tally to 21 for the season.
Meanwhile, the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will arrive Nigeria on Wednesday.
This is the second time the Eagles and Guinea-Bissau will meet after their first encounter in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which the former won 2-0.
The 22 Super Eagles players currently in camp:
Kevin Akpoguma
Joe Aribo
Ademola Lookman
Alex Iwobi
Semi Ajayi
Chijioke Aniagboso
Francis Uzoho
Wilfred Ndidi
Daniel Bameyi
Kenneth Omeruo
Frank Onyeka
Moses Simon
Paul Onuachu
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Ahmed Musa
Terem…
Source: Complete Sports