Osimhen Arrives, 22 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

Victor Osimhen is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed by the Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.

The Napoli striker’s arrival brings the number of players currently in camp to 22.

Before departing for Nigeria, Osimhen helped Serie A run away leaders Napoli to a 4-0 win away against Torino.

The Eagles striker bagged a brace to take his tally to 21 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will arrive Nigeria on Wednesday.

This is the second time the Eagles and Guinea-Bissau will meet after their first encounter in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which the former won 2-0.

The 22 Super Eagles players currently in camp:

Kevin Akpoguma

Joe Aribo

Ademola Lookman

Alex Iwobi

Semi Ajayi

Chijioke Aniagboso

Francis Uzoho

Wilfred Ndidi

Daniel Bameyi

Kenneth Omeruo

Frank Onyeka

Moses Simon

Paul Onuachu

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Ahmed Musa

Terem…