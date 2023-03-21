Osimhen Must Switch To Premier League

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha has advised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to make a move to Premier League next season, Completesports.com reports.

He made this known on the backdrop of Osimhen’s goal scoring exploits in the Serie A this ongoing season.

Osimhen is currently the topscorer in the Serie A with 21 goals and four assists in 23 matches.

In an interview with the BBC, Okocha praised Osimhen and encouraged him to make a switch to the Premier League.

“Well I mean he’s done well, he’s having a great season,” Okocha said

“And I think he duly deserves the praise he’s getting, but the ultimate for him is to play in the Premier League which he has made clear as well.

“So we’re following his progress and what he can achieve is limitless if he continues with his hard-work.”

Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 23 games for Nigeria.

Osimhen is in the camp of the Super Eagles as they prepare for AFCON 2024 qualifiers with Guinea-Bissau on…