Super Eagles Train In The Dark Tuesday At MKO Stadium Abuja

Twenty-one Super Eagles players trained Tuesday night inside a dark Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja amidst grumbling by some of the players, Completesports.com reports.

All the invited players, except SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Zaidu Sanusi who were yet to arrive in the camp at that time, trained from 5.30 pm to 7 pm at the stadium’s main bowl. TheSuper Eagles had intended to train for two hours but had to cut it short when visibility became impossible at 7 pm

Media aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Kola Daniel, explained that the no-light situation was due to the vandalization of the electricity cable feeding the stadium.

“We got reports that some hoodlums vandalized the cables supply light into the stadium complex on Monday. That is why darkness enveloped the main bowl forcing the Super Eagles to do the last few minutes of their training in the…