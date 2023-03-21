U-23 AFCONQ: Yusuf Optimistic Olympic Eagles Will Go Past Guinea

Head coach of Nigeria U-23 national team, Salisu Yusuf is optimistic that the Olympic Eagles will get a good result against their Guinean counterparts on Wednesday when they battle in the first leg of their 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifying fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

The 2023 AFCON in Morocco will also serve as the African qualifiers for the men’s football event of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Salisu says that he has a team that can beat Guinea over the two legs to qualify for the 2023 U-23 AFCON in Morocco, adding that winning the first leg in Abuja will serve as the springboard to make the return leg a formality.

“Though our preparation for this game did not go the way we wanted it, I believe we have done enough to get us a result,” Yusuf told Completesports.com.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles’ Camp Bubbles With 18 Players

“We have tried to replace dropped players with some players from foreign leagues and I…