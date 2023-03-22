2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Opponents Sierra Leone, São Tomé & Principe Play 2-2

Super Eagles opponents in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principe played a 2-2 draw on match day three on Wednesday in Agadir, Morocco.

It is now three games without a win in the qualifiers for Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principe.

The Leone Stars, who were the home team, went into the game on the back of five straight defeats.

While São Tomé and Principe had lost their last two games which was against 2023 AFCON Group A opponents Guinea-Bissau (5-1) and Nigeria (10-0).

Luis Leal gave São Tomé the lead in the 43rd minute before Bundu made it 1-1 on 48 minutes.

Leal grabbed his second on 59 minutes to put São Tomé 2-1 ahead but Komeh drew Sierra Leone level are 2-2 with 12 minutes left.

Sierra Leone are in third place on two points and São Tomé are fourth with just a point.

São Tomé will host Sierra Leone in the second leg also billed for Agadir on Sunday 26 March.

Group A other game will see the Super Eagles take on…