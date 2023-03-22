Balogun Set For QPR Return After Injury-Induced Layoff

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is expected to make his return to competitive action for Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers after the international break.

Balogun last featured for the London club last November as a result of a calf injury.

The Nigerian was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the Loftus Road.

According to feelers from the club, the 34-year-old is close to full fitness and will return to the pitch next week.

The centre-back joined QPR in August 2022 as a free agent after ending his contract with Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun will go on to make 12 appearances for the championship team before sustaining injury in November.

