Deploy Your Best Players Against Guine

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has called on the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro to deploy his best arsenal against Guinea-Bissau in the double header of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Super Eagles currently top the AFCON qualifier Group A standings with 6 points from two games, while Guinea-Bissau sits in second position with 4 points from the same number of games, Sierra Leone (third position with 1 point) and Sao Tome and Principe (fourth position with no point).

The Eagles are scheduled to play the Djurtus in a two-legged affair as they bid to book their place at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

The first leg holds at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 24, before the Eagles travel to Guinea for the second leg March 27.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, stated that the the technical crew should select the best legs that will prosecute the game.

“This is a game the…