Full House As Sanusi Finally Arrives Super Eagles’ Camp

FC Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi has linked up with his teammates in camp ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Guinea-Bissau.

The left-back joined his teammates at their John Woods Hotel base on Wednesday (today) afternoon.

With Sanusi’s arrival, head coach Jose Peseiro how have the compliment of all the 23 invited players in camp for the qualifiers.

He is expected to train his teammates later today at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Read Also: Balogun Set For QPR Return After Injury-Induced Layoff

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen will also be part of the session after arriving late on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday

The three-time African champions will travel to Bissau for the reverse fixture next week Monday.

THE FULL SQUAD

Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa, Moffi,…