Gent Turn Down Orban’s Invitation To Olympic Eagles

KAA Gent’s latest scoring sensation, Gift Orban, will not be available for Nigeria in Wednesday’s 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifier between the Olympic Eagles and their counterparts from Guinea at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Completesports.com reports

Head coach of the Olympic Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, who revealed this said the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has told him to go and prosecute the U-23 AFCON qualifying games against Guinea U23s with the players at his disposal and to forget about Orban for now.

Also Read: 2023 AFCONQ: Guinea-Bissau To Depart For Nigeria Tuesday Morning

“Orban is out of the two-legged fixtures [vs Guinea U23s]. So we are going ahead to make do with the players we have in camp. The home-based boys in camp, with the invited foreign-based, are in good shape and I am convinced they won’t disappoint on Wednesday and in the return leg on Monday,” Yusuf told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview after the Olympic Eagles’…