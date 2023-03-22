I Want To Win A Major Trophy With England -Chilwell

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell says he wants to win a major trophy with England as they prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy on Thursday, March 23 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and Ukraine on Sunday, March 26 at the Wembley Stadium.

Chilwell didn’t play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

He feels The Three Lions of England are due to win a major trophy.

“I’m desperate (to win) to do it the same way everyone here is desperate to do something with England,” the Athletic quoted Chillwell as saying

“Fortunately I’ve been lucky enough to experience winning a major trophy in the Champions League with Chelsea and of course I want that feeling again and I’m going to give my best up until the Euros to help myself and England.

“I’m not the only one that feels we’re due to win one these major trophies soon and hopefully we can do that.”

Chilwell has netted once in 17 appearances for England and he has racked up two goals and two…