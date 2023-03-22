Ighalo Makes Saudi League Team Of The Week

Odion Ighalo has been named in the Saudi Professional Football League Team of the Week.

Ighalo was on target in Al Hilal’s 3-0 home win against Ettifag last weekend..

The 33-yeae-old has scored 12 times in 16 league appearances for Al Hilal this season.

Read Also:Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Guinea-Bissau Are Physical And Deadly On Counter Attack –Lawal Warns Eagles

The Nigerian is joined in the team of matchday 21 by his teammate, Mohammed Kanno.

Ramon Diaz’s occupy fourth position on the table with 39 points from 19 matches.

Al Hilal are 11 points behind league leaders, Al Ittihad.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.