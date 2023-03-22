Napoli Pin Mammoth £150m Price Tag On Osimhen

Serie A table toppers, SSC Napoli, have set a £150 million price tag on their talismanic forward, Victor Osimehn amid the towering striker’s links for a move away from the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in signing the Nigeria forward.

The £150 million price tag on Osimhen, according to Football London report, seems to have put the two Premier League giants at transfer market crossroads.

The popularity of Osimhen in the transfer market comes as no surprise as he has consistently produced stellar performances so far this season. The 24-year-old forward has plundered 25 goals in 29 Serie A games this season, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland netting more in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season.

Osimhen’s goals have helped Napoli to the top of the Serie A table with 21 points ahead of second-placed Lazio. The Neapolitans have also advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League where they will lock horns with AC…