Osaka Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka on Tuesday took to social media to show off her baby bump, just months after it was revealed she’s expecting her first child with her Grammy-nominated partner, Cordae.

The tennis pro shared a series of snaps from a street in Japan, wearing a cropped green jersey with her last name and the number 97 emblazoned on the back, her baby bump adorably peeking out in front.

She paired the top with a pair of voluminous oversized jeans, beige and gray sneakers, large gold hoops and a baseball cap by On.

The soon-to-be mom kept the caption simple with the Japanese flag. On her Instagram Story, she shared another photo of her bump as she held it in a close-up image.

Osaka first revealed she was pregnant in January, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae.

At the time, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

…