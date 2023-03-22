Osaka Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

By
Headliners
-
2


Tennis star, Naomi Osaka on Tuesday took to social media to show off her baby bump, just months after it was revealed she’s expecting her first child with her Grammy-nominated partner, Cordae.

The tennis pro shared a series of snaps from a street in Japan, wearing a cropped green jersey with her last name and the number 97 emblazoned on the back, her baby bump adorably peeking out in front.

She paired the top with a pair of voluminous oversized jeans, beige and gray sneakers, large gold hoops and a baseball cap by On.

The soon-to-be mom kept the caption simple with the Japanese flag. On her Instagram Story, she shared another photo of her bump as she held it in a close-up image.

Osaka first revealed she was pregnant in January, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae.

At the time, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”



Source: Complete Sports

