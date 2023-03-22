Tottenham Must Not Attempt To Sack Conte — Doherty Warns

Atletico Madrid right back, Matt Doherty has warned Tottenham not to sack Antonio Conte as manager.

Recall that the Italian is in danger of losing his job at Spurs within this international break.

Per The Telegraph and other sources, Spurs would appoint Ryan Mason until the end of the season if Conte leaves.

“I hope he stays for a long time at Tottenham,” Doherty, now with Atletico Madrid, said in a press conference while on international duty with Ireland.

“He’s an unbelievable coach, an unbelievable manager. He won’t say anything in the press that he won’t say to his players, he’s completely honest with his players, has the passion for the whole club.

“I hope Tottenham stick by him and hold onto him for as long as possible, he’s one of the best managers of all time.”

