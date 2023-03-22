U-23 AFCONQ: Guinea Hold U-23 Eagles To Goalless Draw

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Guinea in the first-leg of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers inside the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday.

It is the play-offs which will decide who qualify for the U-23 AFCON billed for Morocco from 24 June to 8 July.

The top three teams from the U-23 AFCON will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football tournament in Paris.

While the fourth-placed team will play the Asia Football Confederation-CAF playoffs to decide the final slot at the Olympics.

Guinea will host the second leg against the U-23 Eagles on Tuesday March 8.

Oluwatimilehin Ogunniyi had thr U-23 Eagles first attempt on goal in the 2nd minute but shot wide.

In the 14th minute the U-23 Eagles were awarded a free-kick but the Guinean keeper made a simple save.

Chukwudi Igbokwe almost opened the scoring for Nigeria on 27 minutes only to see his effort hit the cross bar.

With one minute left to play in the first half Guinea keeper parried…