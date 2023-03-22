‘We’re Here To Shock Nigeria’

Head coach of Guinea’s national U-23 national football team, Morlaye Cisse, has boasted that they are in Nigeria to win Wednesday’s 2023 AFCON qualifying match against the Olympic Eagles at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking after the U-23 Syli National’s training session at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday evening, Cisse stated that they are in Abuja’for the business of beating Nigeria and making the second leg much easier for them

“We don’t fear Nigeria and we will win tomorrow’s game because we have a very good team capable of going all the way to the 2023 U-23 AFCON and possibly winning the trophy. I trust my players to get the result that will carry us through,” Cisse boasted.

“I have watched your [Nigeria] team play Tanzania over two legs and we are very confident that we can beat them in Abuja. I know the Nigerian team have been boosted with the inclusion of new players, but we will overcome your…