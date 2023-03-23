2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Battle Ready For ‘Tough Opponent’ Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has said the team will go all out for a win against Guinea-Bissau in Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Jose Peseiro’s charges will entertain the Djurtus in a matchday three encounter at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Super Eagles won their opening two games in Group A b against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

Another win in this encounter will further boost their chances of securing a place in Cote d’ l voire 2023.

“We all know the importance of thi game and we are not taking things easy. We played Guinea-Bisssu at the AFCON and it was tough against them,” Musa told a press conference on Thursday.

“They are a difficult opponent. We are playing at home, in front of our fans, we are going for victory so that we can have one more step to the AFCON.”

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home around this time last year…