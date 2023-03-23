2023 U-23 AFCONQ: ‘How We’ll Beat Olympic Eagles In Rabat’ -Guinea Coach, Cisse

Guinea U-23 head coach Morlaye Cissé has explained how they plan to defeat Nigeria in the second leg of the AFCON qualifiers.

Cissé‘s side held the U-23 Eagles to a 0-0 draw in the first leg inside the MKO Abiola stadium on Wednesday.

The winner over the two legs will seal the ticket to the U-23 AFCON in Morocco this year.

And speaking ahead of the second leg on Tuesday March 28, in Morocco, Cissé stated that his priority now will be to work on improving his team converting scoring chances.

“The first thing is recovery, doing so that we arrive in Morocco without physical glitches and that I can recover the whole group to start working mainly on finishing in front of goal,” Cissé was quoted on Guinea Football Federation website, Feguifoot.com.

“The team block saved us a lot and we will continue to put in place the instructions that we applied to this first leg.

“The players themselves saw that there was a possibility and therefore automatically it gives hope.“

