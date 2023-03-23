Afrikings Homes Adopts Moshood Abiola Stadium Practice Pitch 1

Afrikings Homes Ltd on Thursday adopted the Moshood Abiola Stadium Practice Pitch 1.

The adoption follows the success story recorded by the Adoption of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Mainbowl pitch by Aliko Dangote. Afrikings Homes’ adoption involves re-grassing the pitch by planting nursery seeds and maintenance of the pitch for two years.

According to the Chairman, Afrikings Homes, Ltd, Engineer Kingsley Awodi, the full re-grassing will take eight months before it would be handed over to the ministry after which the company will be responsible for its maintenance for two years.

Speaking on the initiative, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, praised Mr Kingsley Awodi and recounted the gains of the initiative which commenced three years ago.

“This young man has taken a bold step and deserved to be praised. This, when done will be part of the…