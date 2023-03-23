Chukwueze Set To Reunite With Emery At Aston Villa

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze could reunite with Spanish coach Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Chukwueze played under Emery at Villarreal before the latter became manager at Aston Villa.

During their time at Villarreal, they won the Europa League title after defeating Manchester United on penalty shootout.

And according to AS, Aston Villa are “keen” on Chukwueze who may be available for around £15 million this summer.

Also, Everton are credited with interest in the 23-year-old La Liga star who took his tally to 11 goals and 11 assists during the Yellow Submarines’ 3-0 win at Osasuna at the weekend.

Chukwueze is currently in the Super Eagles squad as they prepare for the 2023 AFCON double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

The Eagles will host Guinea-Bissau on Friday inside the MKO Abiola stadium.

