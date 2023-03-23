I Won’t Tell You Lies

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau has promised to be fair and just in his dealings with the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles and the NFF have clashed in the past over bonus issue and other entitlements.

Gusau, who took over from Amaju Pinnick last year has however told the players things will be different under his entire.

“The key thing I wish to tell you is that I as the president of the NFF will never come before you and tell you what I will never do for you,” Gusau said when he addressed the players on Wednesday.

the Eagles in Abuja ahead of Friday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

“Whatever I know is possible to do for you is what I will tell you.

“There is no point to come and tell you lies tomorrow and next tomorrow. You know I will not do that.”

Gusau also solicited the support of the players which according to him is…