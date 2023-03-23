‘Keep Defence Tight, Avoid Conceding First Vs Guinea I

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel says he’s confident the Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles will overcome their Guineans counterpart in the second leg of the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In the final qualifying round first leg match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Nigeria were held to a goalless draw against Guinea on Wednesday.

With the return leg schedule for March 28, Unuanel told Completesports.com that the players must ensure they keep their defence tight and avoiding first against Guinea.

“It is too early to start criticising the team however, i am still optimistic that Nigeria will overcome Guinea in the reverse fixture.

“My advise for the team is that they should ensure they keep their defence tight and avoid conceding goal first in the second leg.

“No doubt, pressure will be on the team but i am optimistic Nigeria will win at the end.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…