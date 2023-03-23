Mark Hails Kwara Falcons’ Performance

The Initiator of the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark has hailed Kwara Falcons’ bravery as the team crashed out of the Basket Africa League, BAL.

The Ilorin Based team and Nigerian Champions, made their continental debut but failed to win any of their five games in BAL 2023.

Mark, in a message to the team, described their continental outing as superb, magnificent and majestic; Insisting that the team’s performance shouldn’t be about results but the experience gained.

“I salute the bravery of Kwara Falcons, Nigeria’s representative at BAL. Your outing was superb,magnificent and majestic.As a player and a lover of the game, I was thrilled by your performance, as results matter less when compared to the experience gained.” Mark stated.



The statement berated the lack of domestic basketball in Nigeria for years, which in turn has affected the team’s output.

“Sadly, the lack of domestic games in recent times played a huge role in the outcome of…