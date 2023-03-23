‘My Boys Allowed Pressure To Undo Them Vs Guinea’ -Olympic Eagles Coach, Yusuf

Nigeria’s national U-23 football team, Olympic Eagles’ Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has attributed the lustreless goalless draw result his team achieved against the U-23 Syli National of Guinean in their 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifier Final Round first leg in Abuja on Wednesday to pressure and insufficient time to prepare, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking after the match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Salisu said the pressure came about when the Olympic Eagles failed to take their chance in the first half, adding they were in much hurry to get a goal and lost focus in the process.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win the game but all hope is not lost. We go for the second leg in Morocco full of hope and I believe we will get it right in that second leg. Football is very unpredictable, so don’t write us off,” Yusuf told Completesports.com.

“My boys bowed to pressure, allowing the Guineans to dominate the game in the midfield but without breaching our…