NNL Debutantes Madiba FC Thrash Ekiti United In League Opener

Nigeria National League (NNL) debutantes, Madiba FC, began their campaign in the second-tier league with an impressive win which saw them thrash Ekiti United 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan in Lagos on Tuesday.

The match-day one game played under the hot weather lived up to expectation as host, Madiba who were crowned the 2022 Nation-Wide League One (NLO) champions continued their dominance on the field of play.

Twenty minutes into the match which witnessed series of co-ordinated strings of passes by the host, Madiba dominated play as they remained in the half of the visitors whose defence put up a firm resistance.

But the deadlock was broken by the Madiba’s centre-back, Ewodage Abubakar who nodded the ball into the net after connecting with a free kick from Ndubisi Anthony in the 30th minute to give the host the lead.

Attempts by the visiting Ekiti United to restore parity proved abortive as the home team pressed high to finish the first half with a 1-nil…