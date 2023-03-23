Rodrygo To Wear Number 10 Jersey In Brazil Vs Morocco

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo is set to wear the number 10 jersey in Brazil’s friendly match against Morocco on Saturday March, 25 at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

According to Football Espana Rodrygo will play in the game against the Atlas Lions.

Rodrygo usually dons the number 21 jersey for the Selecao (Selection).

Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is normally assigned the number 10 but he is ruled out of the match with an injury sustained in his club’s 4-3 win over Lille on Sunday, February 19 at the Parc des Princes.

This would be the first game between Brazil and Morocco since 1998 when the Brazilians defeated the Atlas Lions 3-0.

The Atlas Lions came fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third place play-off on December 17.

Rodrygo has got one goal in 12 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

