Ronaldo Wishes Muslims Ramadan Mubarak

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has won over the internet after his message to Muslims to mark the Ramadan celebration.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of reflection accompanied with fasting and prayers.

Muslims are expected to abstain from eating and drinking between dawn till dusk during this period, only breaking their fast after sunset.

The holy period will last between March 22 and April 21 this year.

Ronaldo, who has become the unofficial ambassador of Saudi Arabia, used the opportunity to wish them Ramadan Mubarak.

His post on Twitter read:

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims.”

The tweet impressed his fans, with many thanking Ronaldo for the wish

