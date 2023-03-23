Winning Premier League Title Will Be Difficult For Arsenal

Arsenal star, Leandro Trossard, has insisted that it will be difficult for the Gunners to win the Premier League title.

Trossard admitted that winning the Premier League title would be ‘difficult’ as Arsenal and Man City battle for the English top-flight league this term.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League title with eight points ahead of Man City, who have a game in hand.

“We all know how difficult it is to win the league, looking at Man City and Liverpool in recent years, but I think we have a great squad and that we have proven time and time again that we are doing well,” Trossard said, speaking at a national team press conference on Wednesday.

“There are ten matches left. We will see where we end once the season finishes.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…