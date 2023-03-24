2023 AFCONQ: Osimhen, Iheanacho, Chukwueze Start As Peseiro Sticks With 4-4-2

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has opted for his famous 4-4-2 formation in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

Omonia Nicosia shot stopper Francis Uzoho kept his position in goal.

Right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel will make his home debut, while FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi will feature at the left-back position.

Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma will play in central defence in the absence of vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong.

Everton star Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho will operate from the midfiled.

Victor Osimhen will lead the attack and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.