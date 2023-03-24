Balogun Set To Snub Nigeria For US National Team

Super Eagles hope of capping in-form, Reims striker, Folarin Balogun may be facing a stiff test as US caretaker coach Anthony Hudson has confirmed that American officials have met with highly rated Arsenal star amid speculation he could pledge his international future to the United States.

Recall that Balogun’s international future has been a major talking point in recent weeks as the on-loan striker has lit up the Ligue 1 with Reims.

The New York-born Balogun, who moved to England as a two-year-old, could represent the United States, England and Nigeria, the country of his parents birth.

Balogun has 17 goals in the Ligue 1 this season while on loan at Reims and he is eligible to play for England, the U.S.A and Nigeria.

The striker was recently called up to play for England’s Under-21s but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Recent reports have linked him to an international career with the United States, speculation which intensified this week when it emerged…