Bayern Munich Set To Sack Nagelsmann As Manager

Bayern Munich were set to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to German media reports, with the perennial Bundesliga winners struggling to assert themselves in the title race.

According to BILD, Thomas Tuchel has been penciled down to take over seven months after Chelsea surprisingly axed him.

He’s tipped to take charge of training on Monday and face his former club Borussia Dortmund in his opening match on Saturday, April 1.

Champions Bayern are a point adrift of Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

But they sailed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 aggregate triumph over PSG.

Ex-RB Leipzig chief Nagelsmann, 35, guided Bayern to the domestic crown last season after taking over in April 2021.

But earlier on Thursday he admitted he had heard rumours he would be axed but denied having been contacted by club chiefs.

And at the start of the week he hinted at internal problems – after admitting a dressing-room mole was leaking tactics.

He was furious after BILD…