Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Approach Guinea-Bissau’s Game Lik

Ahead of today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has advised the Super Eagles players to approach the game like a cup final.

Recall that Nigeria have claimed maximum points from their opening two qualifiers, while Guinea-Bissau remain unbeaten heading into the clash at Abuja National Stadium.

Today’s game will mark just the second meeting between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau.The two sides faced off for the first time in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations last year, with the Super Eagles winning 2-0.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu warned the players to avoid underestimating Guinea-Bissau’s threat if they are to pick the maximum points.

“The Super Eagles must ensure they approach today’s game against Guinea-Bissau like a cup final. This is a game the Super Eagles can use to also win the heart of the Nigerians fans.

“However, the players must not underrate…