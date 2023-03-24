Fulham Favourites To Sign Aina This Summer

Premier League club, Fulham have emerged as the favourites to sign Ola Aina from Serie A outfit, Torino this summer.

Aina has refused to renew his contract at Torino and will leave the Turin club on a free this summer.

According to SportsWitness, the Nigeria international will pen a contract with Fulham at the end of the season.

The versatile defender once had a stint at the Craven Cottage.

The 26-year-old spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the London club.

Aina is reportedly a subject of interest from Leeds United and West Ham United.

