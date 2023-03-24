Guinea-Bissau Shock Super Eagles In Abuja To Go Top

Guinea-Bissau recorded a shock 1-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Abuja.

This is the first time ever Guinea-Bissau will defeat the Eagles.

Guinea-Bissau, now on seven points, usurp the Eagles as Group A leaders.

A first half goal from Mama Balde sealed one of the shocks in the qualifying series.

The two teams will meet again on Monday, 27 March for the second leg.

Osimhen had the Eagles first chance on goal in the 4th minute but his header off Samuel Chukwueze’s cross went wide.

In the 21st minute a long range strike from a Guinea-Bissau player went just off target.

Guinea-Bissau took the lead in the 29th minute thanks to Balde who expertly controlled a long pass before slotting past Francis Uzoho.

Few minutes later Guinea-Bissau almost doubled their lead but the ball hit the side netting.

The Eagles came out more purposeful in the 56th minute and almost drew level but Moses Simon could not direct Chukwueze’s low cross…